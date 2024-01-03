SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged burglary in Scranton.

The Scranton Police Department is asking for help to identify the individual shown in the image below.

Scranton City Police

Police say the suspect is wanted for questioning about a burglary investigation that occurred at the Express Mart on Boulevard Avenue in Scranton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DeNaples with the Scranton Police Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139 or submit an anonymous tip online.