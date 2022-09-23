Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News has updated this story to include the current status of investigations surrounding this incident.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a person involved in a robbery at the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.

The robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the FNCB Bank on State Route 315.







Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker stated the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. four employees and one customer were inside at the time of the incident.

Courtesy: Times Leader

The suspect fled on foot and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was called in to assist with the search, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect kept their hand in their pocket and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is being described as black, about 5’10 with a skinny build and wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

Chief Binker tells Eyewitness News they are working with Pocono Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI to determine is the suspect was involved in a second bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in the Poconos. No one was injured in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plains Township police at (570) 829-3432.