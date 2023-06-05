WYSOX TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say used counterfeit cash at a store.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 17 around 8:00 a.m. an unknown man, wearing a camo Under Armor hoodie, was seen at Dandy Mini Mart on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township.

Pennsylvania State Police

Police say the man pictured used a fake five-dollar bill to purchase items from the store.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact PSP Towandsa at 570-265-2186