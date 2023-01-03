JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County.

Security video shows that the suspects believe to be a man and a woman and they left the scene in two different cars, police say.

Pocono Township Police Department

The female suspect appeared to be wearing a pink jacket, pink hat, and light-colored snow pants. The male suspect was wearing a red jacket with black snow pants and a black hat.

Pocono Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Timothy Mignosi at (570) 629-7200 ext.240.