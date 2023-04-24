TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a Sunoco in Monroe County at gunpoint.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Sunday around 10:00 p.m., officers were called for an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on State Route 611 in Tobyhanna.

Police say a man in all black, wearing a ski mask, entered the gas station and pointed a handgun at the two clerks. The suspect then removed cash from the register and fled the store, investigators stated.

Officers are describing the suspect as a black man, 5’9″ with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.