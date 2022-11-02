CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a man they say stole over $1,000 from a gambling machine.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a theft occurred at the Exxon store on Weir Lake Road in

Chestnuthill Township.

Through investigation, Troopers said the man pictured was seen on store surveillance removing screws from the side of a stationary gambling machine.

Police say the man stole $1,971 from the machine and fled the store in a silver Dodge avenger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge Trooper Brendon Smith at 570-646-2271.