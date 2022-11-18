HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note to the cashier, demanding money, and showed the cashier a gun.

Pennsylvania State Police Pennsylvania State Police

An unknown amount of cash was given to the suspect and he placed it in an orange bag before fleeing the scene, PSP said.

The suspect pictured is described as a 20-30-year-old man around 5 feet 10, wearing jeans and light gray sweatshirt with “Aero 1987” lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Montoursville Station at 570-368-5700, speak with Trooper Jamesan Keeler, and reference incident number PA2022-1472143.