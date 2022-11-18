HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note to the cashier, demanding money, and showed the cashier a gun.
An unknown amount of cash was given to the suspect and he placed it in an orange bag before fleeing the scene, PSP said.
The suspect pictured is described as a 20-30-year-old man around 5 feet 10, wearing jeans and light gray sweatshirt with “Aero 1987” lettering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Montoursville Station at 570-368-5700, speak with Trooper Jamesan Keeler, and reference incident number PA2022-1472143.