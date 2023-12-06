SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a suspect who inappropriately exposed themselves in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers are searching for a suspect who owns the vehicle pictured.

Scranton Police

Investigators say the suspect is wanted for questioning about an indecent exposure incident that occurred in the 500 block of Moosic Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective V. Uher at 570-558-8323 or vuher@scrantonpa.gov. Police also accept anonymous tips online.