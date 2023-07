SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say committed identity theft at the Penn East Federal Credit Union in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, the suspect is wanted for questioning in relation to an identity theft, bad checks incident that happen at Penn East Federal Credit Union located on North 7th Avenue.

Scranton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer Merkel at 570-348-4134 extension 8765.