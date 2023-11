SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man who they say committed fraud at Sam’s Club.

The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man shown in the pictures below.

Scranton Police Department

Police say the suspect is wanted for questioning in relation to a fraud investigation at Sam’s Club on Viewmont Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective J. Barrett at 570-348-4139 or e-mail jbarrett@scrantonpa.gov.