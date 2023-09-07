SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they say was involved in an arson.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers are looking for 34-year-old Robert Watkins.

Police say Watkins is wanted for an arson investigation that occurred in the 1700 block of Perry Avenue in Scranton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective E. McIntyre at Scranton Police Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139 or you can leave a tip on the Scranton police tipline.