STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say used a stolen credit at an Ulta in Storudburg and spent $700.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 18 a suspect went into Ulta Beauty and purchased $702 worth of items using a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Iannazzo at 570-629-7200 ext 231.