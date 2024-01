MONROE TWP., SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of games from Best Buy.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 12 around 4:00 p.m., troopers were called to Best Buy on Marketplace Boulevard in Monroe Township for a reported retail theft.

Police say an unknown suspect stole 24 Nintendo Switch games that totaled a loss of $1,493.29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 570-374-8145.