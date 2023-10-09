WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a U-Haul truck from a Wilkes-Barre Township lot.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m., a man used a device to remove the keys of a returned U-Haul from the overnight drop box.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Police say the suspect used the keys to steal the aforementioned truck.

If you see this vehicle, know its whereabouts, or have information on criminal activity in the Wilkes-Barre Township area, you can call 570-606-4791, or email: Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, Text: 570-760-0215.