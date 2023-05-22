PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday they are looking for the public’s help regarding the robbery of a shipping container in Plymouth Township.

PSP says anytime between Friday, April 28 and Sunday, April 30, an unknown suspect entered the Hanover Nursey in Plymouth Township, where Fabcor Inc. stored equipment for roadwork being done on State Route 29.

Troopers say the suspect used a cutting torch to create an access hole into a shipping container that Fabcor Inc. stored it’s tools in.

According to PSP the suspect stole oxygen and acetylene tanks, a “Stihl” demo saw and several “Milwaukee” cordless power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Roman of PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.