SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect involved in a Lackawanna County shooting that left a 17-year-old dead has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

According to court officials, Evan Daniel Wasko, 19, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder after a shooting in Spring Brook Township left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road back in June of 2022.

The second suspect involved, Liam O’Malley, pleaded guilty in July to furnishing a weapon that was used in the incident.

A sentencing date has not been set for Wasko or O’Malley at this time.