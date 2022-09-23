KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a suspect involved in a Luzerne County homicide investigation was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in New Jersey Friday morning.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10.

Investigators said they found sufficient evidence shortly after Peter McCoy was shot and killed outside Leonardo’s Club on Main Street to officially charge Lassiter with homicide.

Once charged, the District Attorney’s Office said they and the Kingston Borough Police Department worked in coordination with the United States Marshals Service to locate and arrest the accused shooter.

“For Kingston residents, our office is grateful this defendant is finally in custody,” said District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. “Chief Kotchik and his department along with our county detectives are to be commended for their vigorous work on this case obtaining an arrest warrant so shortly after the murder.”

According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County and Kingston Borough Detectives are in Hackensack, New Jersey right now with Lassiter and are seeking a governor’s warrant to extradite Lassiter back to Luzerne County.

An arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Kingston Borough Police Chief Richard Kotchik commended all departments that assisted with the investigation and assured the public that if anyone commits a crime of violence in the Municipality of Kingston, any and all investigative means will be used to apprehend the offenders so they are brought to justice.