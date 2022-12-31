(WBRE/WYOU) — Bryan Kohberger, the Monroe County man Pennsylvania State Police arrested as a suspect in the killing of four Idaho college students, has announced his intention to waive his extradition hearing.

According to a release from the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, Kohberger intends to waive his hearing so he can be transported to Idaho earlier than the planned extradition hearing.

Representatives for Kohberger said he looks forward to being found not guilty in the court of law.

“Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forwards to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.” Kohberger’s defense attorney

Kohberger’s extradition hearing was scheduled for January third. The decision to waive his hearing means he would be transported to Idaho as soon as law enforcement is able.

Once he arrives in Idaho, the case police have built against Kohberger can be unsealed.