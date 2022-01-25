Suspect in fraud investigation identified, wanted by police

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blakely police say that with the help of PA Crime Stoppers, they were able to identify one suspect in a check fraud and theft investigation from December of 2021.

According to police, the investigation began in December of 2021 after a check was stolen from a car in Hazle Township. The suspects then used a fake ID and bank card to try to cash the check. On January 14, police say they were able to connect cars rented from Enterprise in Lehighton to the crimes as well.

Police have now identified Lisa Lombardo as a suspect in these fraudulent crimes. Lombardo is wanted on an active felony arrest warrant. She is said to be in Wilkes-Barre at this time but also has ties to Pittston, Duryea and Tunkhannock.

Anyone with information on Lombardo or her whereabouts is asked to please contact Blakely police patrolman Peter Petrucci at 570-383-3346.