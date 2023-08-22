Image of Travis Lanzo from U.S. Marshals dated 01/09/2022

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of killing another man in Scranton was arrested in New York and returned to Lackawanna County to face charges.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 30-year-old Travis Anthony Lanzo faces charges stemming from allegations that he shot a gun into a house in January, and in March, shot and killed 27-year-old David Deshler.

Police said Lanzo shot Deshler on March 12 near Schultz Court and Mulberry Street in the Hill Section.

Following the shooting, marshals say Lanzo fled Pennsylvania and moved to Catskill, New York.

Three others, David Gaskins, 35, Jonathan Lance Smith, 32, and Noah Diemetri Ortiz, 24 were arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting in Lackawanna County earlier in May.

For the shooting in January Lanzo was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm into an occupied residence.

Lanzo faces criminal homicide charges for the shooting that killed Deshler.