HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for the identity of a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft.
The Hanover Township Police Department says they’re investigating a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle, that occurred Sunday, around 3:15 p.m., at 1460 Sans Souci Parkway.
Officers say the catalytic converter was taken from the vehicle and they believe the individual pictured below was involved.
Hanover Township Police ask anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the suspect, to contact them on Facebook or call them at 570-825-1254.