HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for the identity of a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The Hanover Township Police Department says they’re investigating a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle, that occurred Sunday, around 3:15 p.m., at 1460 Sans Souci Parkway.

Officers say the catalytic converter was taken from the vehicle and they believe the individual pictured below was involved.

Photo Courtesy: Hanover Township Police Department

Hanover Township Police ask anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the suspect, to contact them on Facebook or call them at 570-825-1254.