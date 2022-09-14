BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg has been taken into custody according to court documents.

Officials put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he for allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the Capitol Bar on the 40 block of Main Street in Bloomsburg.

Court documents state Meeker was taken into custody by the Bloomsburg Police Department on September 14.

According to his docket, Meeker faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

He is being held in Columbia County Prison with a $100,000 monetary bail, according to court records.