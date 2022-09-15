BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg was taken into custody and released on the same day.

The Bloomsburg Police Department put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the Capitol Bar on the 40 block of Main Street in Bloomsburg earlier this week.

Court documents state Meeker was taken into custody by the Bloomsburg Police Department on September 14, but according to prison officials, he was released from the Columbia County Prison the same day by posting his $100,000 monetary bail.

Meeker’s docket states he faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.