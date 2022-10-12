EDWARDSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man that police say shot a woman in the buttocks in 2021 has been taken into custody and is being held in the Luzerne County Prison.

According to the court system, Shamel M. Williams, 24 from Edwardsville, was taken into custody as a suspect in a shooting on October 12, 2022.

On April 7, 2021, officers say they responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the area of the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville.

Investigators found a woman shot in the buttocks and determined Williams was a suspect in the case. Police obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest but were unable to locate him until now.

Williams’ docket states he was confined in the Luzerne County Prison on October 12, 2022.

He has been denied bail because he is considered a “flight risk and danger to society.”

He faces aggravated assault charges, endangering the welfare of children charges, and other related charges.