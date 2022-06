FOX TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a scam where they say a suspect impersonated a man’s grandson to steal money.

According to PSP, on June 3 at 11:30 a.m. an unknown suspect scammed an 81-year-old man from Shunk, out of $5,000.

Police say the suspect impersonated the victim’s grandson to aid in his scam. The investigation is ongoing by the PSP Laporte Patrol Unit.