WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that injured three people in Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

According to Wilkes-Barre City police, 22-year-old Rasheed Canada is suspected of shooting three men during a domestic at 75 Kado Street around 8:00 p.m.

Police say Canada is currently wanted on related charges and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at (570)208-0911.