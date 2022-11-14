SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun.

Investigators said they learned a woman, later identified as Shannon Wallace, 47, was kicking a woman in the face while on the ground.

The victim told police while walking home Wallace attacked her “randomly” without being provoked.

Police say the victim suffered severe injuries to the side of her face.

Wallace was arrested at her house and taken t the Monroe County Correctional Facility. She has been charged with aggravated assault and other related charges.