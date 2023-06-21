WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have taken Luis Angel Soto Madera in custody Wednesday on charges he fired a shot at a family member that resulted in a nearly seven-hour stand-off at his house in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Soto Madera, 54, turned himself in and is now being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

On Tuesday officers responded to Soto Madera’s home in the 140 block of Samborne Street around 9:00 a.m. after his step-daughter reported he fired a shot at her and her boyfriend for waking him up, according to court documents.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived in the South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood and set up a perimeter around the house believing at the time that Soto Madera was still inside.

State police used bullhorns to communicate, flash grenades and sirens, and troopers urged Soto Madera to exit the house. After nearly seven hours, it was determined Soto Madera was not inside the residence.

Soto Madera is jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.