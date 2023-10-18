WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole over $100 worth of items from Wegmans.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on October 10 around 10:30 a.m., the person pictured committed retail theft at Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police say the suspect selected and stole items including seafood, for a total value of $197.84.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person, their criminal activity, or any other criminal activity in Wilkes-Barre Township is asked to contact police by calling 570-606-4791, texting 570-760-0215, or emailing pena@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.