DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft at T-Mobile where a $800 phone was stolen.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on December 29 around 1:30 p.m., the suspect pictured stole a phone from a T-Mobile store.

Police say the phone was worth $800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tully with any tips at 570-489-3231, ext. 2052.