EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations.

PSP states the suspect ignored the police lights and sirens accelerating at high speed on Main Street in East Stroudsburg, traveling onto I-80.

Troopers say they lost sight of the car after the suspect committed multiple traffic violations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.