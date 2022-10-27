DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend.

On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea.

According to police, the victim’s 15-year-old daughter was laying in bed when she noticed Daryl Pruitt-Merriwether, a 32-year-old woman from Old Forge, holding a knife while banging on the window and yelling for her to open the door.

Officials say Pruitt-Merriwether entered the home through the window and chased the daughter into her mother’s room.

Investigators said the mother, at the time of the break-in, was having sex with Pruitt-Merriwether’s boyfriend. The mother was unaware her friend of around four years had a girlfriend.

According to police, Pruitt-Merriwether walked into the room, saw the pair together, and yelled, “Really? While I’m at work?”

As stated in the criminal complaint, Pruitt-Merriwether jumped onto the bed and began punching the mother in the face several times. Pruitt-Merriwether then jumped over onto her boyfriend to punch him as well.

Police said the mother and daughter were able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call 911.

Officers say they arrived on the scene to find blood stains on the bed but no male.

Old Forge Police said they conducted a welfare check on the man and noticed a small cut above his eye. He was able to confirm the stories provided by both the mother and the daughter.

The daughter was uninjured during the incidents. However, both the man and the mother suffered bruises and a small laceration above the eye.

Pruitt-Merriwether is being charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and other related charges. She is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.