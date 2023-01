TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they suspect tried to steal $2,000 worth of items from a store in the Crossing Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below tried to steal around $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger outlet in Monroe County.

Pocono Township Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Corporal James Scott via email at 570-629-7200 ext 236.