The crowd was gathered at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at a fundraiser for the families of the 10 people who died in a house fire in Nescopeck

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after admittedly killing his mother and 19 counts of attempted first-degree murder after he ran his car through a crowd of people at a Berwick fundraiser.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday in exchange for having the death penalty off the table.

In August of 2022, state troopers charged Sura Reyes with killing two people and sending 17 others to the hospital with injuries.

Trooper Anthony Petroski said 18 people were hit by a vehicle while gathered at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at a fundraiser for the families of the 10 people who died in a house fire in Nescopeck.

The affidavit said Sura Reyes got into an argument with his mother, Reyes left his residence and drove his vehicle to Berwick.

Shortly after the crash at the fundraiser, troopers received a call that a man was physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on the scene, troopers found Rosa Reyes, Sura Reyes’ mother, deceased at the scene and Reyes was placed in police custody.

Officials said Sura Reyes traveled back to his home in Nescopeck after driving through the crowd of people. When he arrived home, Sura Reyes saw his mother outside and crashed into her, obtained a hammer from his car, and struck his mother in the head four to five times.

Sura Reyes is now facing a life sentence for the crimes. Below you can find a video of Sura Reyes leaving court Tuesday morning.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more details in a live report coming up on Eyewitness News at 11:00 a.m. on WBRE and noon on WYOU.