SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunbury Police Chief Bradley Hare who originally temporarily stepped away from his job, has officially retired and is facing charges of theft.

The Mayor’s office has confirmed Bradley Hare has retired as the Sunbury Police Chief on Wednesday.

The former police chief temporarily left the position in September, but there was no information as to why he stepped away from the position.

Travis Bremigen was named acting chief. There is currently no word if Bremigen will take over the job full-time.

Hare was arraigned on Wednesday, October 11, in front of MDJ Page and his bail was set at $15,000 unsecured.

Hare faces one felony count of theft by unlawful taking moveable property, and three misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking moveable property, stemming from an incident in February 2023.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 31 at 10:30 a.m.