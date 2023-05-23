SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday, a Sunbury man is facing numerous counts of sexual abuse of children.

According to PSP, troopers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an email address and IP address that was uploading illegal child pornography files.

PSP says the email and IP addresses belong to 24-year-old Brendan Michael Stepp. Troopers with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force and PSP-Stonington executed a search warrant at Stepp’s home in the 900 block of Susquehanna Avenue, court papers say.

According to law enforcement, Stepp’s electronic devices were seized and forensically examined, showing Stepp to be in possession of illegal child pornography files.

Stepp was taken into custody and charged with seven felony counts of sexual abuse of children – possession/dissemination. He was remanded to the Northumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is said to be scheduled within the next week.