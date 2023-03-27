PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student at a Luzerne County school is being charged after police say they were found with multiple weapons on school property.

According to Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18, on March 8 an officer was doing a canine sweep of school property at the Personal Academy of Learning on West Carey Street in Plains Township.

Police say while searching the parking lot, the canine got a hit on a car registered to Anthony Alexander, 18, of Harveys Lake.

Officers said they questioned Alexander and he turned over six vape cartridges from the center console.

As stated in the affidavit, a search was conducted, and inside the car was a machete with an 18-inch blade between the drives seat and center console, a knife with a five-inch blade, and a packet containing a syringe with an unknown liquid.

Alexander has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.