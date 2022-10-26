EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property.

According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, on Wednesday morning officials said Lehman Intermediate was temporarily placed on lockdown until the student could be placed in custody by the administration and school police.

Once in custody, a search of the student and their locker revealed an unloaded and inoperable weapon, as stated in the release.

The weapon and the student were taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.

In a statement ESASD officials said in part:

The District believes the welfare of our children is of utmost importance. The Board will endeavor to provide a safe and secure environment within school buildings, on school property, on school buses, and at any school activity, event, or function before, during, or after school hours for all. East Stroudsburg Area School District

Once the situation was no longer a safety concern, students and staff returned to their daily routines.