BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teenager who they say was making threats of bringing a gun to his high school in Clinton County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 20 around 3:15 p.m. troopers responded to Central Mountain High School for a report of a student making threats.

Through an investigation, police said it was discovered a 17-year-old boy was making threats of bringing a gun to a school the following day.

While school staff was searching for a gun they found the student in possession of marijuana and tobacco on school property.

The 17-year-old student has been charged with terroristic threats, and possession of marijuana and tobacco on school grounds.