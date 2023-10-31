STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school student in Stroudsburg was arrested Monday night after allegedly bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

Police say a Stroudsburg Area High School Student was placed under arrest for bringing a weapon to the school in Monroe County.

The Stroudsburg Area School District posted a statement on their website reading:

“The weapon was found when the student came in for a meeting with administrators.”

The school’s police officer says they were aware of the visit due to the student already being the suspect of a criminal investigation not involving the school district.

The student was taken into custody without incident and Stroudsburg Area officials believe there was no risk to faculty, staff, or students.