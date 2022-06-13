STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department says it is looking to identify four male suspects involved in two pharmacy lefts on Friday.

Police say they were dispatched to Walgreens located at 1009 North 9th Street in Stroud Township around 11:45 a.m. on Friday for a report of theft.

Once on scene, officers learned that four black males fled the store with $272.42 worth of teeth whitening products, without paying. The suspects (pictured below) were photographed leaving Walgreens.

Approximately one hour later, around 12:45 p.m. the Stroud Area Region Police say they were called to CVS, located at 250 South Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg for another theft.

Upon arrival, police say they learned four black males parked on the side of the pharmacy and entered the store. Once inside, the suspects gathered baby formula, teeth whitening kits, and person muscle massagers, totaling around $1900.

According to law enforcement, the suspects fled the CVS without paying as well and the vehicle they left in is described as a silver Buick encore with a Missouri license plate reading GG2A5P. Upon further investigation, officers say the license plate was not valid or on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Anyone with information regarding the identification of these suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Corporal Keith Stunk at 570-421-6800 or at kstrunk@sarpd.com