WIND GAP BOROUGH, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the Mayor of Stroudsburg faces charges of driving under the influence after he ran out of gas.

According to the Slate Belt Regional Police Department, on Monday, September 11, around 2:56 a.m., officers on patrol discovered a disabled vehicle in the area of N. Broadway and Constitution Avenue in Wind Gap Borough.

Officers say they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Michael Moreno, 31, the current Mayor of Stroudsburg.

According to law enforcement, Moreno ran out of gas and requested help. It was during this time police say they observed indicators that Moreno was under the influence of alcohol.

Courtesy: Slate Belt Regional Police Department

Police say they asked Moreno to perform a field sobriety test which determined he was incapable of safely driving the vehicle and taken into custody.

Moreno was transported to the Bethlehem DUI Center, where he agreed to submit a sample of his blood for chemical testing.

Slate Belt Regional Police say Moreno’s B.A.C. was 2.0 and charges were filed on November 4.

Moreno faces charges of DUI: highest rate of impairment and general impairment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10 at 9:30 a.m.