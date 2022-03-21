EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg man has been sentenced to prison for drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Robert Scott, also known as ‘Wells,’ 39, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced on Friday to 2 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Mariani for drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says Scott sold and possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and MDMA or ‘molly,’ on five different occasions between December 2016 and February 2019 in Monroe County.

Officials say a search warrant was executed at a Howard Johnson’s Hotel Room in Bartonsville, where Scott was living at the time of the arrest in 2019.

Police say they seized cocaine, crack, MDMA, a digital scale, $509 in cask and drug packaging materials.