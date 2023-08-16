STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department (SARPD) a Stroud Township man has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a child and allegedly produced and distributed child pornography.

SARPD says on Friday, August 11, officers received information from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), regarding the sexual abuse of a child, and the production and distribution of child pornography at a home in Stroud Township, Monroe County.

Police say, based on information learned from an ongoing investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home on Avenue A in Stroud Township.

Investigators say, Christopher Horsfield, a 49-year-old from Stroud Township, (pictured below) was arrested and charged will the following crimes:

1 felony count of rape of a child

1 felony count of statutory sexual assault

1 felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

1 felony count of aggravated indecent assault – child under 13 years old

1 felony count of incest of a minor – child under 13 years old

100 felony counts of sexual abuse of children/possession of child pornography

1 felony count of sexual abuse of children photographing, videotaping, or filming sexual acts

1 felony count of sexual abuse of children dissemination of photographs, videotapes, films

1 felony count of indecent assault

1 count of indecent exposure

1 count of corruption of minors

Horsfield was arraigned by District Judge Colleen Mancuso Bail before being remanded to the Monroe County Prison, unable to post his bail, set at $500,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Detective Unit is also seeking the public`s help in identifying any other potential victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police, Detective Christian Capone at (570) 421-6800 Ext:1053 or by email at ccapone@sarpd.com