SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four suspects are wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting near an elementary school.

According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 3:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Berwick Area school track next to Salem Elementary for a reported crash.

Once officers arrived, they found a stolen gray 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with no one in or around the car. Investigators were able to get security video of the incident and saw the car driving around the school track and crashing into a fence.

Courtesy: Salem Township Police Department

Police say two out of the four occupants then fired a handgun at the stolen car. One of the four rounds missed and hit a parked car at a neighboring house on Johnson Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of these four suspects is asked to call Salem Township police at 570-752-3772.