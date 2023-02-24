POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested four people, the majority of whom were teenagers after a stolen car was found at Kalahari Resort.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Thursday officers were called to a report of a stolen car.

Police say the car was located in the parking lot of Kalahari Resort and confirmed to be stolen. Surveillance video from Kalahari revealed that there were four people in the car when it arrived at the resort.

All four suspects identified as, Oscar Colon, 19, Geovany Reyes-Herrera, 18, Napoleon Scott, 21, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested.

The adults were taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility and the juvenile was placed in foster care due to parents/guardians refusing to take him into custody, police say.

All four have been charged with receiving stolen property, and flight to avoid arrest.