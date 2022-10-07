SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation.

Police say the car, driven by Samuel Stewart, had a fake vehicle identification number to mask the identity of the car.

Officers said they found the car stolen from Louisiana and Stewart was placed under arrest.

Scranton Police Department

After a search warrant was executed, police said they found drugs inside the car. As stated in the release, investigators discovered Stewart was staying at a local hotel, and a search was conducted inside his room.

Officer stated they seized 1,980 bags of heroin/fentanyl, around 52 grams of marijuana, nearly 4 grams of cocaine, a cell phone, body armor, and $1,000.

Police say all drugs seized had a street value of $20,350.

Stewart was out on bail for two active illegal gun possession cases and a possession with intent to deliver drugs case in Monroe County.

He was charged and sent to the Lackawanna County Prison on a $500,000 bail.