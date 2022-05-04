EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs.

According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled substances in his possession.

Investigators conducted a search in his residence where they say more controlled substances were found.

Officials say Czachorowski enlisted in the PSP in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class. Czachorowski has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.

PSP is charging Czachorowski with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.

Czachorowski was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for May 17.