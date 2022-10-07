EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced troopers seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.

Troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022.

Below is the full list of drugs seized in the third quarter.

Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 102.8 lbs.$2,261,600
Crack Cocaine 5.79 lbs.$92,640
Heroin 25.2 lbs.$856,800
Fentanyl 85.54 lbs.$1,368,640
LSD – Pills and Paper 421 doses$8,420
Marijuana THC – Liquid 23.65 pints$158,455
Marijuana THC Solid 441.8 lbs.$2,209,000
Marijuana Plants 271 plants$44,715
Processed Marijuana 1,014 lbs.$3,042,000
Methamphetamines 144.1 lbs.$1,441,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 2.33 lbs.$7,689
MDMA – Pills 692 pills$10,380
Other Narcotics 63.05 lbs.$126,100
Other Narcotics (pills) 65,345 pills$1,633,625
 Total Value$13,261,064

State police say there are 65 drug take-back boxes at PSP stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication open for 24 hrs, seven days a week.