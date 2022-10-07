EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced troopers seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.
Troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022.
Below is the full list of drugs seized in the third quarter.
Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|102.8 lbs.
|$2,261,600
|Crack Cocaine
|5.79 lbs.
|$92,640
|Heroin
|25.2 lbs.
|$856,800
|Fentanyl
|85.54 lbs.
|$1,368,640
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|421 doses
|$8,420
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|23.65 pints
|$158,455
|Marijuana THC Solid
|441.8 lbs.
|$2,209,000
|Marijuana Plants
|271 plants
|$44,715
|Processed Marijuana
|1,014 lbs.
|$3,042,000
|Methamphetamines
|144.1 lbs.
|$1,441,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|2.33 lbs.
|$7,689
|MDMA – Pills
|692 pills
|$10,380
|Other Narcotics
|63.05 lbs.
|$126,100
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,345 pills
|$1,633,625
|Total Value
|$13,261,064
State police say there are 65 drug take-back boxes at PSP stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication open for 24 hrs, seven days a week.