EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say so far in 2023 they have seized around $16 million in illegal drugs throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

According to PSP, close to $16,000,000 in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs were seized during the first quarter of 2023.

Troopers stated between January 1 and March 31 they seized:

229 pounds of cocaine

129 pounds of methamphetamines

24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin

1,562 pounds of processed marijuana

65,570 pills of assorted narcotics

Below you can see a table outlining the amount and value of illegal drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023:

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 229.81 lbs. $5,055,820 Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs. $93,440 Heroin 7.75 lbs. $263,500 Fentanyl 24.57 lbs. $393,120 LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses $480 Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints $482,400 Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs. $1,993,500 Marijuana Plants 178 plants $29,370 Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs. $4,687,980 Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs. $1,295,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs. $145 MDMA – Pills 184 DU $2,760 Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs. $1,031,220 Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU $1,639,250 Total Value $16,967,985

State police note they also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program.

65% of PSP stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.