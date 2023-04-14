EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say so far in 2023 they have seized around $16 million in illegal drugs throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

According to PSP, close to $16,000,000 in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs were seized during the first quarter of 2023.

Troopers stated between January 1 and March 31 they seized:

  • 229 pounds of cocaine
  • 129 pounds of methamphetamines
  • 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin
  • 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana
  • 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics

Below you can see a table outlining the amount and value of illegal drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023:

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 229.81 lbs.$5,055,820
Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs.$93,440
Heroin 7.75 lbs.$263,500
Fentanyl 24.57 lbs.$393,120
LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses$480
Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints$482,400
Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs.$1,993,500
Marijuana Plants 178 plants$29,370
Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs.$4,687,980
Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs.$1,295,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs.$145
MDMA – Pills 184 DU$2,760
Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs.$1,031,220
Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU$1,639,250
 Total Value$16,967,985

State police note they also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. 

65% of PSP stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.