EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say so far in 2023 they have seized around $16 million in illegal drugs throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
According to PSP, close to $16,000,000 in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs were seized during the first quarter of 2023.
Troopers stated between January 1 and March 31 they seized:
- 229 pounds of cocaine
- 129 pounds of methamphetamines
- 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin
- 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana
- 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics
Below you can see a table outlining the amount and value of illegal drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023:
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|229.81 lbs.
|$5,055,820
|Crack Cocaine
|5.84 lbs.
|$93,440
|Heroin
|7.75 lbs.
|$263,500
|Fentanyl
|24.57 lbs.
|$393,120
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|24 doses
|$480
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|72 pints
|$482,400
|Marijuana THC Solid
|398.70 lbs.
|$1,993,500
|Marijuana Plants
|178 plants
|$29,370
|Processed Marijuana
|1,562.66 lbs.
|$4,687,980
|Methamphetamines
|129.50 lbs.
|$1,295,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.044 lbs.
|$145
|MDMA – Pills
|184 DU
|$2,760
|Other Narcotics
|515.61 lbs.
|$1,031,220
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,570 DU
|$1,639,250
|Total Value
|$16,967,985
State police note they also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program.
65% of PSP stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.